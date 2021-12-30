Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.8% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,219.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 197,788 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,067,000 after buying an additional 123,983 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $1,450,000. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,251,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXUS stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.70. 2,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,657. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.91. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.03 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.941 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.