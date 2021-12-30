Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.16 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,228 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 316.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $567.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $270.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $636.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.75. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.16.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

