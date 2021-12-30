Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Trading Down 1.8%

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS) shares traded down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.16. 1,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 9,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RRTS)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload Logistics, Less-than-Truckload, and Ascent Global Logistics. The Truckload Logistics segment manages pickup and delivery of truckload, intermodal, and ground and air expedited freight.

