Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 3.2%

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) was down 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 102.51 and last traded at 103.69. Approximately 37,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 27,412,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at 107.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Barclays cut their target price on Rivian from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 134.64.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The business had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Rivian will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe bought 128,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 9,997,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jiten Behl bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 655,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

