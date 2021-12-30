Rivetz Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.00 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Rivetz coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $239,732.26 and $10.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rivetz has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00042171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006962 BTC.

About Rivetz

RVT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Buying and Selling Rivetz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

