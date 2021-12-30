Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $171.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $451.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

