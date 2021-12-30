Richard K. Crumly Sells 18,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $1,267,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

XPEL stock opened at $70.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.66 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.14. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in XPEL by 199.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in XPEL by 16.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

