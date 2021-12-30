Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $906.61 million, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.47. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.73 million. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

