Revolution Populi (RVP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $96,724.00

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $35.84 million and $96,724.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00041872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006960 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

