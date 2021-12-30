Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 35,526 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,365,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,872,000. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

