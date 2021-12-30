Reviewing Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) & T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) and T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.6% of Motive Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Motive Capital and T. Rowe Price Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motive Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A T. Rowe Price Group 3 5 4 0 2.08

T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus price target of $200.29, indicating a potential upside of 1.39%. Given T. Rowe Price Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe T. Rowe Price Group is more favorable than Motive Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Motive Capital and T. Rowe Price Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motive Capital N/A N/A N/A T. Rowe Price Group 41.71% 36.62% 26.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Motive Capital and T. Rowe Price Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motive Capital N/A N/A -$10.67 million N/A N/A T. Rowe Price Group $6.21 billion 7.15 $2.37 billion $13.27 14.89

T. Rowe Price Group has higher revenue and earnings than Motive Capital.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group beats Motive Capital on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Motive Capital Company Profile

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020. Motive Capital Corp was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

