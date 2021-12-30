Reviewing Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) and AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ)

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) and AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Maxar Technologies and AG&E’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxar Technologies -3.67% -6.40% -1.73% AG&E N/A N/A N/A

77.0% of Maxar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Maxar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of AG&E shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maxar Technologies and AG&E’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxar Technologies $1.72 billion 1.26 $303.00 million ($1.16) -25.78 AG&E N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Maxar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than AG&E.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Maxar Technologies and AG&E, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxar Technologies 0 5 8 0 2.62 AG&E 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $45.54, indicating a potential upside of 52.25%. Given Maxar Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Maxar Technologies is more favorable than AG&E.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc. provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform. This segment also offers geospatial information, application, and analytic services. It serves U.S. and other international government agencies, such as defense and intelligence agencies, as well as commercial customers in various markets. The Space Infrastructure segment provides space based infrastructure, robotics, sub-systems, and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites and payloads; platforms for space exploration and hosting instruments for earth science; space subsystems for power, propulsion, and communication; satellite ground systems and support services; space-based remote sensory solutions; space robotics; and defense systems. This segment serves government agencies and satellite operators. Maxar Technologies Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

AG&E Company Profile

AG&E Holdings Inc. is a global distributor and manufacturer of liquid crystal display (LCD) video monitors and other related parts. It distributes products for gaming machine manufacturers, casinos, coin-operated video game manufacturers, and other display integrators markets. AG&E Holdings Inc., formerly known as Wells-Gardner Electronics Corporation, is headquartered in McCook, Illinois.

