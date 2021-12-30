Reviewing BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) & Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) and Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Motorola Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $480,000.00 1.05 N/A N/A N/A Motorola Solutions $7.41 billion 6.21 $949.00 million $7.23 37.72

Motorola Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BrewBilt Brewing and Motorola Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Motorola Solutions 0 3 8 0 2.73

Motorola Solutions has a consensus target price of $259.64, indicating a potential downside of 4.80%. Given Motorola Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Motorola Solutions is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.98, indicating that its stock price is 298% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorola Solutions has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Motorola Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -165.02% Motorola Solutions 15.46% -370.72% 13.62%

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats BrewBilt Brewing on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications. The Software & Services segment provides a range of solution offerings for government, public safety and commercial customers, which includes public safety and enterprise Command Center Software, unified communications applications, and video software solutions, delivered both on-premises; and as a service, which includes a continuum of service offerings beginning with repair, technical support and maintenance; and advanced technologies, which include monitoring, software updates and cybersecurity services; and managed services range from partial to full operation of customer-owned or Motorola Solutions-owned networks. The company was founded on September 25, 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

