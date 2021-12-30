Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 6,865 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,911 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 6,865 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $12,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $839,593,000 after purchasing an additional 59,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $673,782,000 after purchasing an additional 484,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,380,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $549,417,000 after purchasing an additional 426,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $541,146,000 after purchasing an additional 639,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $183.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.01. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $109.89 and a 1 year high of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.43%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

