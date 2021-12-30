Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 676 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $10,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,023,000 after buying an additional 79,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,025,000 after buying an additional 249,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 70.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,553 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Aspen Technology by 198.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.57.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $151.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.75 and a 200-day moving average of $142.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.