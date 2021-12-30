Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,225 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 38.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTAS opened at $444.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $314.62 and a 12-month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.89.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

