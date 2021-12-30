Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,944 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Centene were worth $12,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Centene by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 6,316.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,467 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNC. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.95.

NYSE:CNC opened at $84.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $85.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.21.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,719 shares of company stock worth $9,653,442. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

