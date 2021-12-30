Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $12.75 Million Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,109 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $12,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $84.33 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day moving average is $83.69.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.61%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $485,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $223,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,010 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

