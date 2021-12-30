Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.16 Million Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,590 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sabre were worth $11,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sabre by 40.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 145,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 41,925 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Sabre by 5.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Sabre by 10.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sabre by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 718,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 45,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabre in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,131 shares of company stock worth $294,826. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.06. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $441.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

