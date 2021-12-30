Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $11,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,462,000 after buying an additional 1,181,697 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,760,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,142,000 after purchasing an additional 922,824 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,583,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,619,000 after purchasing an additional 447,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 793,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,911,000 after purchasing an additional 363,209 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HAE opened at $53.26 on Thursday. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.28.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

