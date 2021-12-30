Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $139.41 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.55.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

