Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Trading 4% Higher

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)’s stock price traded up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.37. 1,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 164,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bloom Burton began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $863.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Thomas Civik purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $546,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

