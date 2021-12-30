Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 34,801 shares.The stock last traded at $34.78 and had previously closed at $34.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $591.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 29.30%. The business had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 132.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 99.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $205,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

