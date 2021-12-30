Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) CEO Alka Gautam Sells 858 Shares

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RGA stock opened at $110.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.97. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $134.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

