Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Shares Down 2.4%

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) shares fell 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.71 and last traded at $56.71. 82 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 60,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $565.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 34.12 and a quick ratio of 34.12.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 13.21%.

In other Regional Management news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $305,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $3,746,064.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,865 shares of company stock worth $5,926,991. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regional Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Regional Management by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

