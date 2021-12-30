Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RBGLY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,009.50.

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $19.30.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.