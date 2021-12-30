ReapChain (REAP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $883,732.00

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. ReapChain has a total market capitalization of $9.42 million and $883,732.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReapChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReapChain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00042221 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006953 BTC.

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReapChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReapChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.