Realio Network Price Hits $1.15 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Realio Network has a market cap of $7.55 million and approximately $185,332.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00002400 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00059158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,736.06 or 0.07802972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00073598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,769.88 or 0.99770085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00053000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007988 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

