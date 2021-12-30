Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 49.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 48.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 50.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

RJF opened at $102.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $103.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.03. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RJF shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

