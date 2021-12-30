Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 864 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth $2,627,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $3,504,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 316,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 85,732 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 436,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,995,000 after purchasing an additional 57,521 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $87.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.26. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $88.33. The company has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

