Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,047 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $9,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXTG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $82.97 on Thursday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $83.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.232 per share. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is a positive change from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

