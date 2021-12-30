Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,056 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $9,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ball by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,498,000 after purchasing an additional 386,383 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $580,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ball by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 555,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,952,000 after acquiring an additional 32,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

Shares of BLL opened at $95.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.48. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.66 and a 200-day moving average of $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. Ball’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

