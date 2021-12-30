Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $88.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.05. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of -167.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.28%.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 619,573 shares of company stock worth $47,860,121 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.