Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $11.16 Million Stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $11,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEAR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 212,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 57,433 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period.

BATS MEAR opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.16. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $50.17.

