Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $10.78 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $10,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

MKC stock opened at $95.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $98.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

