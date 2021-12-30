Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $20,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,253,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total transaction of $1,256,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $52,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,965 shares of company stock valued at $23,259,788. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $181.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.18. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.66 and a fifty-two week high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZM. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.02.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.