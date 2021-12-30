Raymond James & Associates Purchases 3,741 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Alleghany were worth $19,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE:Y opened at $673.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $563.47 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $671.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $664.63.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

