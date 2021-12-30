Raymond James & Associates Purchases 23,696 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,696 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $18,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $919,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 522,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after buying an additional 38,265 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 375,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 76,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSV opened at $76.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average of $73.23. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.84 and a 52-week high of $76.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.