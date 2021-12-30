Raymond James & Associates Purchases 23,220 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,220 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Bank OZK were worth $20,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OZK. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $46.51 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. The firm had revenue of $273.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

