Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TransUnion were worth $21,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,663,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,120,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 119.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 129,612 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,567 shares of company stock worth $5,192,812. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $119.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.45. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

