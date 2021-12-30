Raydium Price Down 15.6% Over Last Week (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Raydium has a market cap of $523.63 million and $57.99 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $6.60 or 0.00013787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00059158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,736.06 or 0.07802972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00073598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,769.88 or 0.99770085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00053000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007988 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,324,363 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

