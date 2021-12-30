Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases 800 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 111,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 537,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after purchasing an additional 165,042 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,848,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,612 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $859,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 184,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,324 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

EXEL opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

