Rathbone Brothers plc Grows Stock Position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $780,592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,955,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,690,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.
OTLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 19.43.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oatly Group Company Profile
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
