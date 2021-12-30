Rathbone Brothers plc Grows Stock Position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $780,592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,955,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,690,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

OTLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 19.43.

OTLY opened at 7.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of 15.71. Oatly Group AB has a 1 year low of 7.46 and a 1 year high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.