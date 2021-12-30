Rathbone Brothers plc Grows Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHI opened at $66.08 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $67.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average of $63.47.

