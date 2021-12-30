Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLGT. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLGT opened at $7.28 on Thursday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $286.12 million for the quarter.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

