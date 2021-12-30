Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 32.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 10.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 558,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 52,623 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 5.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 78,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 19.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 47,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

QRTEA opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

