Quilter Plc Sells 142 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Quilter Plc reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 69,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 37,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in American Tower by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 56,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $288.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.04.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

