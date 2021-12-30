Quilter Plc Purchases 519 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,811,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,221,000 after buying an additional 112,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,336,000 after purchasing an additional 44,947 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,970,000 after buying an additional 1,190,846 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,650,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $12,737,957.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $12,345,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,141 shares of company stock worth $36,820,756. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $183.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.91 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

