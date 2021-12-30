Quilter Plc Purchases 15,330 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Quilter Plc lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 416,164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 2.0% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $70,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

DIS traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $155.40. The company had a trading volume of 189,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,282,885. The company has a market cap of $282.46 billion, a PE ratio of 142.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.