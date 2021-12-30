Quilter Plc Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $249,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 50.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $277,000. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.3% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.5% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,995 shares of company stock worth $16,818,212. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

NYSE:NOW opened at $654.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $130.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $660.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $622.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.